Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday launched a nationwide “Jaan Hai ToJ ahaan Hai” awareness campaign to create awareness on Corona vaccination in rural and remote areas of the country and also to “Crush and Curb” the rumours and apprehensions regarding the ongoing vaccination drive.

Launching the campaign from the Primary Health Centre Chamraua in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi said that “Hesitation to Vaccination is Corona Invitation”.

Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs along with various socio-educational organisations, NGOs and Women Self Help Groups have launched the awareness campaign which will be organised across the country in the coming days.

Under the campaign, various religious leaders, prominent people from social, educational, cultural, medical, science and other fields are giving effective messages to the people to get vaccinated and street plays will also be organised across the country.

He said, the two “Made in India” Corona vaccines are the result of the hard work of our scientists and it has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapon in the fight against Corona. Every eligible person should get vaccinated to make India free from the Corona pandemic, he added.

Naqvi stated that State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups working under “Nai Roshni” scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, have been included in the awareness campaign. These organisations will encourage and persuade people to get vaccinated to tackle the Corona pandemic.

Religious leaders and prominent people from various fields including Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari; Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, Delhi, Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmad; Jain Guru Acharya Lokesh Muni; Archdiocese of Delhi, Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto; Parsi religious leader Dasturji Dadachanji; prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad; Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa; Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sajjadanashin Syed Zainul Abedin; Anjuman Syyed Jadgan, Dargah Ajmer Sharif Chairman Haji Syed Moin Hussain; Dargah Ajmer Sharif Khadim Janab Syed Ghulam Kibriya Dastagir; All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty; Dargah Nizamuddin, Delhi Sajjadanashin Syed Hammad Nizami; Shia Masjid, Delhi Imam Maulana Mohhamad Ali Mohsin Taqvi; Inter Faith Harmony Foundation of India Founder Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed; Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tariq Mansoor; All India Imam Organisation Chief Imam Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi; renowned Neurosurgeon Dr Mazda Turel; Director UNESCO Parzor and Jiyo Parsi Dr Shernaz Kama, Buddhist Monk Kachayan Sraman; renowned actor Raju Shrivastava; Bollywood singers Ms Neelam Chauhan, Ms Rani Indrani and Shri Vivek Mishra and prominent people from other fields have given effective message and appeal to create awareness on Corona vaccination.

Video messages of these prominent people will be publicised among the people through social media platforms and other media to create awareness of Corona vaccines. Several other prominent people of the country will also join the campaign in the coming days.