Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that communal politics is being done on the survey of madrasas, adding that why to create hubbub when there was nothing to hide.

Addressing on the third and concluding day of training programme of Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha at Visvesvaraya Hall in Lucknow, Naqvi said: “We should not raise doubt on all madrasas, but the commotion on the survey itself raises the question. Why create a hubbub when there is nothing to hide?”

The BJP leader said that some people are trying to defame India through fake, fabricated and prejudiced propaganda of ‘Islamophobia.’ “We have to remain cautious of the ‘caucus of conspiracies’ which wants to malign India’s inclusivity and glorious cultural heritage,” he said.

Naqvi said: “The heinous history of brutality against humanity can never be a part of the DNA of any Indian community. But when some people try to become ‘contender of cruel crime’ of foreign invaders, they actually help the nefarious elements in their evil design to harm communal harmony in the country.”

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a visionary ‘mass leader’ who has made the ‘common people’ a ‘precious partner of progress and prosperity.’ Modi has replaced the ‘politics of privileged’ with ‘prominence to people,” said the senior BJP leader.

Naqvi said that during the last about eight and a half years, the Modi Government at the Centre has worked tirelessly and honestly with the commitment to ‘decisions with delivery’ to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections.