National Legislators’ Conference from June 15 in Mumbai

A three-day long National Legislators’ Conference (NLC), scheduled to be held in Mumbai from June 15 to 17, will be attended by MLAs/MLCs from across India. the conference will focus on leadership, democracy, governance and peace building.

On the occasion, over 2,000 MLAs and MLCs from almost all state assemblies and councils will come together for the first time to exchange their views on legislation and good governance, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi told a press conference here on Tuesday.

The elected representatives cutting across the party lines from the states and Union territories (UTs) will get a unique opportunity to interact with each other on a number of issues pertaining to legislative assemblies and councils, Dr Joshi said, adding about 100 MLAs from Rajasthan would attend the NLC.

The conference will be conducted with the objectives of cross-learning and enhancement of legislative effectiveness at its core, the speaker highlighted.

“Besides, the legislators would have experiential learning and thematic discussions through a mix of thoughtfully curated large-format plenary sessions, brainstorming parallel sessions amongst the legislators, a showcase of States’ and UTs’ pavilions and commendable practices, and extensive informal interactions amongst the legislators, party leaders and business industry leaders,” Joshi further elaborated on the three-day session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former speakers Sumitra Mahajan, Dr Meira Kumar, Dr Manohar Joshi, and Shiv Raj Patil will be attending the events.

Rahul Karad, vice-president of MIT World Peace University, Pune and the chief organiser, said out of 4300 MLAs/MLCs, about 2000 have confirmed their participation in the conference.

“Present challenges of casteism, communalisation, corruption and criminalisation in the current scenario of politics and society would be taken up for a healthy debate,” Karad said.

A brochure of the NLC was also released on the occasion at Vidhan Sabha.