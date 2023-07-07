Om Birla reiterates India’s commitment to strategic partnership with Mongolia

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to Mongolia, called on President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in Ulaanbaatar.

Terming the story of Mongolia a great story of valour, courage and fearlessness, Birla observed that their history continues to inspire the world to this day. The shared glorious heritage of Buddhism underpins the ties between India and Mongolia, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

Birla said India is determined to further strengthen and broaden its strategic partnership with Mongolia. In this regard, the Lok Sabha Speaker said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Mongolia in the year 2015 greatly strengthened relations between the two countries. He said he was happy to note that India is playing the role of a dependable partner in the economic development of Mongolia.

In this context, he mentioned that the Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia is the largest project undertaken by India abroad, which is a testimony to the close partnership between the two nations.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh that the New Building of Parliament of India was recently dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He mentioned that the New Building conforms to the highest standards of green buildings and is equipped with advanced world class technological facilities in order to ensure that Members of Parliament can focus on parliamentary and legislative tasks with ease and efficiency.

Noting that both countries have always supported each other, Birla recalled that India and Mongolia have often worked with mutual cooperation at several international fora. In this context, he invited attention to the fact that India supported Mongolia’s membership in the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, while Mongolia has consistently supported India’s candidature in international organisations. He expressed confidence that Mongolia will certainly support India’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2028-29.