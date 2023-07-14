LS Speaker congratulates scientists on launch of Chandrayaan-3

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday congratulated the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

Birla watched the launch of Chandrayaan-3 at his Lok Sabha camp office located in Kota parliamentary constituency. It is a unique achievement of India in the field of space science, he said.

Birla said the resolution taken by the scientists of ISRO to reach the southern end of the Moon will definitely be proved by the prayers of 140 crore Indians.

“The success of Chandrayaan-3 will open new doors for Indian scientists in the field of space. Scientists of the world will also get a chance to know the mysteries related to the moon and space from a new perspective,” said Birla.

“Today the whole world is looking towards Chandrayaan-3 with great hope. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is establishing itself as a global leader in every field,” he said.