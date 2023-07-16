Ideals of equality, justice were closest to Babasaheb’s heart: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said the ideals of equality and justice which continually strengthen Indian democracy were closest to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s heart.

This was stated by Birla during an event here on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker unveiled a statue of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and addressed the students and other invitees.

At the outset, Birla congratulated IGNOU on the momentous occasion of the unveiling of the statue of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the campus and hailed it as a historic event.

The Lok Sabha Speaker described Dr Ambedkar as a visionary leader who has made an invaluable contribution in framing the nation’s Constitution.

The ideals of equality and justice which continually strengthen Indian democracy were closest to Baba Saheb’s heart and serve as a guiding beacon not only for Indian governance but also form the cornerstone of several Constitutions in the world, Birla said.

Mentioning that Babasaheb was of the view that knowledge and education were the means for social and economic development, Birla recalled the challenges that Babasaheb had to surmount to gain quality education.

It was only through his determination and dedication that Babasaheb achieved the status of nation builder and that we should take inspiration from his life, stressed Birla. Education was seen as a social revolution by Babasaheb, noted Birla.