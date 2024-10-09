National games 2025 from Jan 28 to Feb 14 in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced that 38th national games will be held in Himalayan state from January 28 to February 14. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said national games will be best ever sporting event so far.

He said the games’ full schedule will be released in the general assembly meeting of the Indian Olympic Association proposed on October 25.. Along with the National Games, Winter National Games will also be organized in the state.

Dates of the national games were finalised in the meeting between Dhami and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) headed by its president PT Usha in New Delhi. The CM said that it is a matter of pride that Uttarakhand has got the responsibility for organising National Games.

Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is fully prepared to host the 38th National Games. He said immense infrastructural development is being done to host grand National Games. He said National Games will be organized in a big way in the state. Dhami claimed infrastructural facilities for the players and sporting events are being developed based on the experiences of the states which hosted past games. The Chief Minister added that all efforts will be made to ensure that the national games in Uttarakhand comes up better than that held in any part of India so far. According to him, Uttarakhand will also hold the next winter national games.

“Players coming to Uttarakhand will be provided one of the best hospitality and sporting infrastructural facilities. We will ensure that a fortnight long national sporting event comes up a best national games held anywhere in the country so far” said Dhami. Chief minister further stated.”