National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati, an achievement for people of Assam, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati is an achievement for Assam and its people.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University, Guwahati campus in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, Assam CM Sarma termed the foundation stone laying ceremony as one of the happy occasions and said that National Forensic Science University is an achievement for Assam and its people.

He said that all efforts will be made and all cooperation will be extended to transform the university into a centre of excellence.

Chief Minister Sarma extending his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for selecting Guwahati to establish the university, said that once becomes operational the university will give a new thrust on forensic sciences and its use for the betterment of mankind.

“It will also help in expediting the criminal justice delivery system. In the last two years, the security scenario in Assam has improved considerably and the decreasing number of cases registered in police stations across the state is an indication. With improved investigation procedures and charge sheet filing, the situation will become even better in the coming days. With the establishment of National Forensic Sciences University the conviction rate will also increase along with expediting the criminal justice delivery system in the state,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also said that in the year 2021 crime rate in Assam was 384 per lakh citizens. However, in 2023 the crime rate came down to 215 per lakh citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the State government is working to make Assam a knowledge hub and with the establishment of NFSU, the state will go forward towards achieving that target.

He also exuded confidence that once become operational NFSU will create more job opportunities in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma said that NFSU will have a campus strength of more than three thousand students and besides catering to the academic needs of the students of North East, the university will address the needs of the students from ASEAN countries. Besides academic activities, the Guwahati campus will also provide training to police, judiciary and forensic scientists.

Synchronizing with the occasion, the Union Home Minister also launched ‘Assam Police Seva Setu’, an interactive web portal where citizens can file e-FIR in 26 services.

The Union Home Minister said that the Guwahati Campus of the National Forensic Sciences University will open doors to plenty of career opportunities for the students of Northeast India.

“It will also facilitate world-class forensic investigations in the region, paving the way for speedy justice,” the Union Home Minister said.

The university at Molong in Kamrup district is to be established on 50 acres of land which are allotted by the Government of Assam free of cost.

The Guwahati Campus will be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 300 crore and will offer undergraduate, post-graduate, PhD and post-doctoral programmes in several disciplines.

On this occasion, the Government of Assam inked an MoU with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) as Principal Secretary to Home and Political, Government of Assam Niraj Verma and Vice Chancellor NFSU Dr JM Vyas signed the agreement.

He also released a book titled ‘Analysis on Judicial Approach on Forensic Evidence’ penned by VC, NFSU Dr JM Vyas.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Vice Chancellor Dr JM Vyas and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.