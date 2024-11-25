National campaign against gender-based violence launched

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, today launched “#AbKoiBahanaNahi,” a national campaign urging citizens, government bodies, and stakeholders to take concrete action to eradicate gender-based violence. This collaborative initiative, supported by the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development in partnership with UN Women, also includes the “Nayi Chetna 3.0” campaign led by the Ministry of Rural Development to amplify its reach.

Addressing the launch event, she emphasized the campaign’s significance in empowering women, particularly those impacted by violence and discrimination. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, she stated, “A nation cannot progress until the condition of its women improves.” She also highlighted India’s cultural legacy of respecting women and underscored the foundational principles of gender equality and women’s empowerment enshrined in the Constitution.

Building on the United Nations’ global campaign #NoExcuse, the Government of India’s #AbKoiBahanaNahi aims to emphasize the urgency of ending violence against women and girls and establish a national stance of zero tolerance for gender-based violence. The campaign also features a film that calls on citizens and stakeholders to pledge their commitment to combating gender-based violence.

