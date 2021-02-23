Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Member of Parliament from Varanasi Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the BJP on its stupendous performance in the Gujarat municipal elections.

In a series of tweets, he said, “Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.

“I would like to appreciate the efforts of each and every Karyakarta of @BJP4Gujarat, who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party’s vision for the state. The Gujarat government’s pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state.

“Today’s win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP.”

Polling for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations was held on February 21. The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and is still underway.

In elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, the BJP put in a winning performance as it won Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Surat.

According to the latest reports, the BJP has won 451 of the total 575 seats.