‘Nano-liquid DAP products will make India self-reliant in fertiliser sector’

Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah said here on Wednesday that nano-liquid DAP will reduce the input cost of the farmers and reduce the damage to the fertile land.

Speaking at the launch of IFFCO’s Nano Liquid DAP under the Ministry of Cooperatives, Amit Shah stated that the nano-liquid DAP products will make India self-reliant in the fertiliser sector. He called the launch of the IFFCO Nano Liquid DAP an important step towards this end.

Cooperative societies are doing new research by coming out of their fixed structure. IFFCO is a source of inspiration for other cooperatives by developing Nano liquid DAP products. The company has made this product according to the needs of the farmers of India, which will promote natural farming. The land will be chemical-free due to liquid DAP and liquid urea.

The cooperatives minister said a total of 384 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers have been produced in this country. Out of this, 132 lakh metric tonnes were produced by cooperatives. Out of these 132 lakh metric tonnes, IFFCO produced 90 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers.

Amit Shah said to increase the number of earthworms by using Nano Liquid DAP Liquid Nano Urea and conserve your land. He said that three urea plants have been set up in the same year.

He said IFFCO Nano liquid DAP is new research. Farmers should use it. IFFCO Nano DAP Liquid Fertilizer is the new gift to the farmers of India, its half-liter bottle will meet the requirement of a 45 kg fertilizer bag. This is a huge achievement for the fertilizer sector in the country.

The basic mantra of cooperation is everyone’s participation in profit and IFFCO has proved this mantra. IFFCO has kept the spirit of cooperation alive. Amit Shah said that IFFCO’s success story is in front of the whole world. IFFCO has made its mark in research. IFFCO will get 20 percent royalty wherever Liquid DAP Nano Fertilizer is used in the world. It may be noted that IFFCO is setting up a Nano DAP plant at Kalol Unit, Gujarat with a production capacity of 2 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.