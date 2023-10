The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is learnt to have cleared fertiliser subsidy worth Rs 22,000 crore for the Rabi season, which runs from October 2023 till March 2024.

The Government has cleared an additional subsidy of Rs 4,500 per tonne on DAP, sources said.

The new rates of subsidy are as follows: On Nitrogen it is Rs 47.02 per kg, on Phosphorus it is Rs 20.82 per kg, on Potash it is Rs 2.38 per kg, on Sulphur it is Rs 1.89 per kg.

