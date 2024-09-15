Nai Asha Centre for Special Needs celebrates 3rd Annual Day

The Nai Asha Centre for Special Needs, a facility dedicated to providing comprehensive educational and therapeutic services to children with special needs, celebrated its 3rd Annual Day.

Mira Mehrishi, IAS (Retd.), former Principal Secretary, Woman and Child Development, Government of Rajasthan, graced the occasion on Saturday as the Chief Guest in the presence of DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr Vikas Kumar, and a host of other dignitaries.

It was a joyous occasion for the children who are a part of this special centre as they participated in a colourful cultural function with fervour and frolic.

Advertisement

‘Ek Jindri’, a group dance by the children, marked the grand finale of the event, drawing continuous applause from the audience. Awards were also presented to several teachers and social workers who have been working tirelessly for the community.

The Nai Asha Centre, located in Noida, is a part of the Leher Foundation.

Children from this school won medals in Skating, Running, and Soft Ball Throw at the regional trials organised by Special Olympic Bharat recently.