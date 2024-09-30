IBBI to celebrate its 8th Annual Day on Tuesday

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is set to celebrate its 8th Annual Day on Tuesday with the main event being organised here . Chief Justice (Retd.) Ramalingam Sudhakar, the President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), will be the Chief Guest and will deliver a keynote address. To mark the occasion, an annual publication, “IBC के आठवर्ष: शोध एवं विश्लेषण” will also be released.

The winners of the 5th National Online Quiz on IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) will be awarded a merit certificate, medal, and cash prize while Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and Former CEO , NITI Aayog will deliver the Annual Day lecture at the event. Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance and Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs will also address on the occasion.

The Annual Day Lecture Series and a host of other activities will be a part of the celebrations.The occasion also will witness the presence of stakeholders of the insolvency regime, namely, the insolvency professionals, registered valuers, other professionals, debtors, creditors, business leaders, academicians, and researchers on invitation.

Over the past eight years, the IBC has significantly accelerated the resolution of insolvency cases, bolstering investor and stakeholder confidence and fostering a more favourable environment for business growth. The risk of ownership transfer is a strong incentive, encouraging disciplined management and discouraging insolvency-triggering actions.