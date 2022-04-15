Nagaland CM calls on Jitendra Singh to discusses development & placement of officers

On Thursday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio takes up several issues covering development to the placement of officers, in a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh.

Cheif Minister applauded Singh’s passion for the development of the northeast. He said, “the people of the state always look upon him as their messenger in the national capital and he is always ready to follow up issues of their concern.”

Rio further drew the Minister’s attention to the issues related to the deputation and placement of IAS officers in Nagaland and also urged him to follow up with the Centre on the progress of some of the other proposals for projects.

Union Minister assured the CM of taking the due cognisance of the issues discussed in the meeting.

Singh also applauded the maximum visits by the Prime Minister to the northeast than other PMs in the past. He said, “PM Narendra Modi’s priority for the northeast was evident from the fact that in the first six years of his tenure before the Covid pandemic, he had undertaken more than 50 visits to the region, including frequent visits to Nagaland which was an all-time high in comparison to all others PMs’ visits.”