Nadda & Yogi visit leprosy ashram in Lucknow

On the last day of the year 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in welfare activities on Sunday. They visited an ashram for leprosy patients in the Barabirwa area of Lucknow to inquire about their well-being.

The BJP chief and the CM offered prayers at the temple and distributed blankets to leprosy patients and other needy individuals. They also interacted with local children, inquiring about their studies, and distributed chocolates and toys to them.

During the conversation, CM Yogi gathered information about whether leprosy patients are benefiting from government schemes. The patients also sang devotional songs on this occasion, praising the glory of Lord Shri Ram.

Advertisement

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Finance Minister of the State Suresh Khanna, Legislative Council members Mohsin Raja, Mahendra Singh, and others were present at the event.