Nadda, Rahul meet Malaysian PM

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi separately met Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim here on Wednesday.

Ibrahim is on his maiden state visit to India as Prime Minister of Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda, who is also the national president of the BJP, met the Malaysian Prime Minister as part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative.

During the meeting, the leaders reflected on the significant progress in bilateral relations between India and Malaysia over the past decade. They also discussed the potential for further collaboration, particularly in the areas of education, employment and Ayurveda.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen party-to-party relations by facilitating exchanges between BJP and People’s Justice Party, thereby fostering a deeper partnership and mutual understanding, as per a communique issued by the BJP.

Nadda was accompanied by BJP Foreign Affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale during the meeting, it said.

Meanwhile, the Congress informed that Gandhi called on the Malaysian Prime Minister.

In a post on X, the Congress, “LoP Rahul Gandhi met with Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi announced that India and Malaysia have decided to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as the two nations signed eight accords and considered possibilities of defence cooperation between them.

At a joint press statement with his Malaysian counterpart here after wide-ranging talks between them, Modi noted that the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries is completing a decade.