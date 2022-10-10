Nadda gives Himachal panchayat members tips on general elections

At a meeting of the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan (Local Body and Panchayati Raj Representatives) held at the Nauni University, district Solan in Himachal Pradesh, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda attended, on Monday, gave tips to the Panchayti Raj members and discussed their complete in the upcoming general elections.

Nadda said that Panchayati Raj is the base of the three-tier system in India that plays a vital role in the development of the country.

The BJP has always focused on the development of the rural areas across the country and today India is heading to become New India, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India on a progressive path and we are becoming a leading nation across the world. Other countries are seeing India growing leaps and bounds under his leadership,” he added.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said that there is a huge enthusiasm in the panchayati Raj members attending this programme and the guidance received by the national president is very vital for all the members.

Panchayati Raj institutions are the pillar of our country and the BJP has always played a positive role for the overall development in this particular area, he added.

National Vice-President Saudan Singh said that the representation of the Panchayati Raj members in the programme is overwhelming and the gathering shows that BJP is heading for a repeat mission in Himachal Pradesh.

Later in the day, Nadda also presided over the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan in Mandi.