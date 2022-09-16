My relations with Congress reduced to zero: Karan Singh

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Congress, veteran leader Karan Singh on Friday said his relations with the grand old party are almost zero.

“I had joined Congress in 1967. But in the last 8-10 years, I am no more in Parliament. I was dropped from the working committee. Yes, I am in Congress but there is no contact, nobody asks me anything. I do my own work. My relations with the party are almost zero now,” Singh told ANI.

Singh’s statement sparked speculations about him leaving Congress.

Karan Singh, son of the last Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh, had been a Union Minister.

Last month, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party He has been Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just “a nominal head” and all the major decisions were taken by “Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

Azad had said he was submitting his resignation with “great regret and an extremely leaden heart” and severing his 50-year association with the Congress. He was earlier Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Recounting his long association with the Congress, Azad had said the situation in the party has reached a point of “no return.”

While Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his sharpest attack was on Rahul Gandhi and he described the Wayand MP as a “non-serious individual” and “immature”.

In his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, Azad had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood.