My arrest is illegal’ says K Kavitha as court extends her custody till Apr 23

A court here on Tuesday extended the custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, till April 23 even as the leader called the case “illogical” and “completely based on statements”.

“My arrest is illegal. This case is aimed at targeting opposition parties. It is an illogical case which is based on mere statements,” she told reporters as she was taken away from the court after the hearing.

Kavitha added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already taken her statement in jail.

Special judge for central probe agencies cases, Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha’s custody by two weeks, up to April 23, in the excise policy case.

On Monday, a Delhi court had denied interim bail to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in the case.

Last month, Kavitha had told reporters that “political arrests” were taking place during elections. She had also urged the Election Commission to intervene and protect democracy.

She had also alleged that the case against her was false and she would fight it in court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested the BRS MLC under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 15 from her residence and later brought to Delhi.

The probe agency has claimed that she paid kickbacks to several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders before the formulation of the excise policy.