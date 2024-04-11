CBI arrests K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam

BRS leader K Kavitha has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday in connection with a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam, sources said.

Kavitha, who is at present lodged in the Tihar jail under judicial custody, was earlier arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

Earlier, the central probe agency CBI had moved an application before a Delhi court asking for permission to arrest the BRS leader on Wednesday.

The arrest by the CBI came days after the agency had questioned Kavitha inside Tihar prisons.

She was quizzed by the CBI on Saturday, after the agency obtained permission for it from a special court.

It is likely that the central probe agency may produce her before a court and seek remand.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court rejected Kavitha’s plea seeking interim bail in the money laundering case.

The BRS leader, who was arrested by the ED on March 15 after an extensive raid at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, is accused of paying Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party in exchange of liquor licenses in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Kavitha’s regular bail application is also pending before the court and the matter will be heard on April 20.

Earlier, when she was produced before a court in connection with the ED case, the leader called the case “illogical” and “completely based on statements”.

“My arrest is illegal. This case is aimed at targeting opposition parties. It is an illogical case which is based on mere statements,” she told reporters as she was taken away from the court after the hearing on Tuesday, while her custody was extended upto April 23.