Muslim women bring Ramjyoti to Varanasi from Ayodhya

A wave of enthusiasm has embodied devotees across the nation ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.

Soaked in this fervour, Muslim women from Kashi returned on Sunday with Ramjyoti from Ayodhya. The Ramjyoti Yatra received a warm welcome at several places in Jaunpur and Varanasi.

Under the leadership of National President of Muslim Women Foundation Nazneen Ansari, Muslim women left for Ayodhya on Saturday to bring the Ramjyoti.

On Sunday, Nazneen Ansari and Dr Najma Parveen left for Varanasi with the Ramjyoti they had received from Ram Mandir Mahant Shambhu Devacharya in Ayodhya. The duo were accorded a grand welcome at various places in Jaunpur and Varanasi. A crowd of devotees gathered to have a darshan of Ramjyoti.

Nazneen Ansari said that the temple of Lord Shri Ram will inspire everyone to avoid conflicts and violence. “Heads of Muslim countries should come to Ayodhya and have a darshan of Lord Shri Ram. They must also inform their fellow countrymen about the divine experience after having the darshan of Lord Shri Ram. Rambhakti is necessary for those who spread hatred in the name of power and religion. If you want to save your country, build a temple of Lord Shri Ram in your country,” she said.

District Coordinator of Hindu Muslim Dialogue Centre Allauddin Bhullan said: “We are connected to Lord Ram since Lord Ram’s devotion is ingrained in the blood of our ancestors. The Indian culture can only be experienced by inculcating it.”

When the Ramjyoti Yatra entered the border of Jaunpur, District Chairman of Vishal Bharat Sansthan Naushad Ahmed and District Coordinator of Hindu Muslim Dialogue Centre Allauddin Bhullan welcomed them.

On the border of Varanasi, hundreds of workers of Vishal Bharat Sansthan welcomed the motorcycle squad and took the Ramjyoti Yatra to Subhash Bhawan. The campus of the Subhash Bhawan echoed with the slogan of “Jai Siyaram” and the participants were welcomed with Aarti and Tilak.

Ramjyoti has been kept at Subhash Bhawan so that people can have its darshan.