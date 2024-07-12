CJI worships at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday had a darshan of Ramlala and worshipped at Hanumangarhi temple.

The CJI landed at Maharishi Valmiki airport at 3:15 pm. From there, amidst elaborate security arrangements, he went to the Tourism Department Hotel located on the bank of Saryu river.

After taking some rest, he reached Sidhpeeth Hanumangarhi. After worshiping here for about 20 minutes,he left for Ram temple.

The CJI worshiped in the Ramlala temple for about 15 minutes. He also saw the grandeur of Ram temple. The trust officials informed him about the temple construction works.

The CJI stayed in Ayodhya for about two and a half hours and returned by helicopter from the helipad located at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat at 5:30 in the evening to Lucknow.