# India

CJI worships at Ram temple in Ayodhya

The CJI landed at Maharishi Valmiki airport at 3:15 pm. From there, amidst elaborate security arrangements, he went to the Tourism Department Hotel located on the bank of Saryu river.

Statesman News Service | Ayodhya | July 12, 2024 10:22 pm

File Photo

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday had a darshan of Ramlala and worshipped at Hanumangarhi temple.

After taking some rest, he reached Sidhpeeth Hanumangarhi. After worshiping here for about 20 minutes,he left for Ram temple.

The CJI worshiped in the Ramlala temple for about 15 minutes. He also saw the grandeur of Ram temple. The trust officials informed him about the temple construction works.

The CJI stayed in Ayodhya for about two and a half hours and returned by helicopter from the helipad located at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat at 5:30 in the evening to Lucknow.

