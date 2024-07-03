Bihar Dy CM prays at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary had the ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla on Wednesday morning.

Before this, he also took a dip in the Saryu river and offered prayers. He also got his head shaved in Ayodhya and dedicated his hair on the banks of Saryu. After this, he marched from the Saryu bank to the Ram temple on foot.

Later he also visited and worshiped in the Hanumangarhi temple.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary, who is also the Bihar BJP president while talking to media, said that he has come to offer Muraitha (turban) at the feet of Lord Ram. He dedicated his turban in the feet of Ramlala. He said that for the last two years we have been campaigning to remove the INDI coalition government.

Nitish Kumar left the Indi alliance on January 28 and became the Chief Minister from NDA. ” We had decided that we would go to Ayodhya and offer Muraitha at the feet of Shri Ram,” Choudhury said.

He further said the people of Bihar have worked to win more than 75 percent seats.

“INDI alliance should not be in any kind of confusion, as NDA will win more than 200 out of 243 seats in the assembly elections,” he announced.