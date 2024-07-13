Chhattisgarh CM Sai, cabinet members, visit Ayodhya to seek blessings from Sri Ram Lalla

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his entire cabinet, arrived at the Rama Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday to seek the blessings of Shri Ram Lalla. The temple complex echoed with the fervent voices of devotees chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”

Chief Minister Sai, accompanied by his cabinet members, described the visit as a significant milestone in their lives. He expressed that it was a great fortune to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. To mark the occasion, Sai presented gifts from Shivrinarayan, the land of Shabari Mata, including berries, holy water, Vishnu Bhog rice, anarsa, kari laddus, and kosa fabric to Lord Ram.

Chief Minister Sai prayed for the prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh and described the visit as a long-cherished dream come true. He highlighted the cultural connection between Chhattisgarh and Lord Rama, referring to Him as their ‘Bhancha Ram’ (nephew). The Chief Minister elaborated on the deep emotional bond shared by the region’s tribal communities with Lord Rama, noting that Chhattisgarh is not only Lord Rama’s mother’s house but also a part of his Van Gaman Path (forest exile route).

Sai recalled the significance of the berries offered by Shabari to Lord Rama, emphasising how this historical gesture has been immortalised in folklore. He expressed pride in bringing these symbolic gifts from Shabari’s land to Ayodhya.

The visit was marked by a prayer for the well-being and prosperity of Chhattisgarh’s citizens, with the Chief Minister reflecting on the state’s ongoing commitment to Ram Rajya (an ideal governance as exemplified by Lord Rama). He noted that numerous devotees from Chhattisgarh have benefitted from the Ayodhya Dham Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana, and their praises of the magnificent temple and idol of Shri Ram Lalla were heartwarming.

Joining the Chief Minister were Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Vijay Sharma, Agriculture Minister Ram Vichar Netam, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Food Minister Dayal Das Baghel, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Finance Minister OP Chaudhary, Labour Minister Lakhan Lal Devangan, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Rajwade, and Sports Minister Tank Ram Verma. Also present were Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Dev, zonal state general secretary Ajay Jamwal, and state general secretary Pawan Sai.