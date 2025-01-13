Muslim names of 11 villages changed to Hindu ones

By a single announcement within a matter of minutes, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav changed the names and identities of as many as 11 villages bearing names associated with the Muslim community for the past many years, to those representing Hindu names in the Shajapur district of the state.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Kalapipal in Shajapur on Sunday, Dr Yadav commented, “When there is no (person named) Mohammad in (village) ‘Mohammadpur Machhnai’, then why retain this name of the village? It will be known as ‘Mohanpur’ from now on.”

“Why continue the name ‘Bhavna Hussainpur’ for a village that has no Hussain or Muslim in it? From today, it will be called ‘Bhavna Ram’ village,” the CM announced further.

CM Dr Yadav reasoned that the names of villages have been changed in keeping with the sentiments of the villagers and the demands of the local public representatives.

“When people raised concerns that certain names were displeasing, I felt it was my responsibility to change them,” the CM stated.

The other nine villages that the CM renamed, include ‘Ghatti Mukhtiyarpur’ to ‘Ghatti’, ‘Hajipur’ to ‘Heerapur’, ‘Shekhpur Gondi’ to ‘Awadhpuri’, ‘Khalilpur’ to ‘Rampur’, ‘Nipaniya Hisamuddin’ to ‘Nipaniya Dev’, ‘Dhabla Hussainpur’ to ‘Dhabla Ram’, ‘Mohammadpur Pawadiya’ to ‘Rampur Pawadiya’, ‘Khajuri Allahbad’ to ‘Khajuri Ram’ and ‘Richdi Muradabad’ to ‘Richdi’ village.

In a similar move a week ago, CM Dr Yadav had announced the change of names of three such villages in his home district of Ujjain.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the ‘CM Rise School’ building in Badnagar in Ujjain district on 5 January, the CM had announced, “The ‘Gajnikhedi Panchayat’ will now be named as ‘Chamunda Mata village’. Similarly, ‘Jahangirpur’ will now be known as ‘Jagdishpur’ and ‘Maulana village’ will be known as ‘Vikram Nagar’.”

The Chief Minister had said that villages and towns would be named considering public sentiments.

The MP CM has so far changed the Muslim bearing names of 14 villages to Hindu names in just a week.