Murder accused shot dead in the Court complex of Patna

An undertrial prisoner was shot and killed by two men on Friday in a Patna court complex. The police report that both accused have been placed under arrest.

Abhishek Kumar, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, a resident of Sikanderpur, was charged with murder in addition to other crimes. He was being held at the city’s Beur jail, according to police, and was supposed to appear in court today.

“While being taken to the Danapur court, he was attacked by two men and was later shot dead. The attackers were taken to the police station after being apprehended. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar of Patna West said, “They will be questioned to find out who sent them and why they committed this murder.”

After the incident, the two accused were seen on camera by the police, who then questioned them. Later, the police dragged them away.

Advertisement

Four bullet shells have been found nearby, but the court complex remains tense.

“Muzafarpur is the home of the attackers. “How many bullets hit the undertrial is unknown, but the police have found four shells,” Mr. Kumar said.