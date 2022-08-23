The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested the most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 from Kerala. He was absconding for the last about 15 years.

While giving this information here on Tuesday, a spokesman of the Haryana Police said that the arrested accused has been identified as Mohd Ahsaan, a resident of district Yamunanagar. He was hiding in Kozhikode, Kerala to evade arrest. The arrest was made by a team of STF Ambala.

The accused was wanted in a murder case registered against him at the Police Station City, Jagadhri in 2005. He was released on parole from the District Jail Ambala on 2 August, 2007 and escaped. As per the information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala in order to escape arrest. The accused will be produced in the Yamunanagar court for further action, the spokesperson said.