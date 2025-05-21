Mumbai weather: Widespread showers likely, Wankhede stadium match may see delays

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are expected to face intense weather conditions over the next few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from May 21 to 24.

The change in weather is attributed to a developing cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea, which is likely to evolve into a low-pressure area by May 22.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Mumbaikars woke up to dark skies and sudden bursts of rain accompanied by lightning and thunder. The downpour led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowed down vehicular movement in several parts of the city.

Advertisement

While Mumbai city experienced moderate showers, the eastern and western suburbs received relatively higher rainfall intensity.

According to the IMD, this erratic pre-monsoon spell is just the beginning. The formation of a low-pressure system off the Karnataka coast is expected to push more moisture-laden winds towards Maharashtra.

This weather pattern may gradually intensify and drift northward, bringing with it heavy rain across the Konkan belt and interior regions of the state.

Weather in other cities of Maharashtra:

The impact is likely to be widespread. Alongside Mumbai, districts such as Thane, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, Latur, Ahmednagar, and Osmanabad are all on alert.

Specifically, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, and Latur, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunder, and winds touching 30–40 km/h.

Meanwhile, a red alert, the highest warning level, has been issued for Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Osmanabad.

With increased cloud cover and rising humidity, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C. The minimum temperature is 26.6°C.

The current weather feels more tropical than pre-monsoon, with thick cloud bands and persistent moisture in the air.

Looking at the broader forecast, parts of south Konkan, Mumbai, and south-central Maharashtra could experience a significant uptick in rainfall between May 21 and May 25. Districts like Ratnagiri are likely to be especially affected. There are predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by frequent lightning strikes.

In response, authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest advisories. Motorists are advised to avoid waterlogged areas and check local updates before stepping out. Fisherfolk have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions expected in the Arabian Sea.

Weather condition at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:

Mumbai prepares for a soaking week. So, today’s Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium might see a disruption.

With rainclouds looming over the city and the pitch under covers for most of the afternoon, the match officials and fans alike will be keeping a close eye on the skies.