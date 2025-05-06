Mumbai weather alert: IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds on May 6–7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of Mumbai on May 6 and 7. As part of its five-day forecast, the IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching up to 40 km/h in the city.

The weather department has also forecast light rain on May 8, while dry conditions are expected to return from May 9. As of 7 PM on Tuesday, precipitation was recorded at zero per cent, humidity at 77 per cent, and winds were moving at approximately 10 km/h in Mumbai.

In addition to Mumbai, nearby districts such as Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are also likely to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds on May 6 and 7. The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious, as thunderstorms and strong winds could uproot trees and damage electric poles. However, these pre-monsoon showers are expected to bring some relief from the ongoing heat.

According to the IMD, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and squally/gusty winds is likely to continue over northwest and central India until May 7, with intensity expected to decrease thereafter. A fresh spell of heatwave conditions is anticipated over eastern India starting May 8.

In northwest India, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and squally/gusty winds is likely over Gujarat and East Rajasthan between May 6 and 8, and over Uttarakhand on May 6 and 7.

The IMD added in an official weather bulletin on X: “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40–50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h) is likely over Konkan & Goa on May 6–7, Marathwada on May 8, and the Gujarat region on May 9. Isolated hailstorm activity is also very likely over Gujarat State on May 6, and over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 6 and 7.”