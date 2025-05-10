Light drizzles, overcast conditions prevail in Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed little to brief drizzles in the afternoon while overcast conditions remained throughout the day, making it a pleasant weather for the residents.

As per the India Meteorological department (IMD), several parts in the city witnessed rain with Safdarjung recorded 12.8 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 17.5 mm, Mayur Vihar 13.5 mm and Palam 3.1 mm of rainfall.

As per the weather office, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below the season’s average and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, it has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for today with expected minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, weather conditions also changed in Delhi’s satellite city, Noida as well. The city saw a sudden cloudy sky, a noticeable drop in temperature along with strong winds and light showers

With the showers, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 151 under the ‘moderate’ category.

Earlier the meteorological department had issued a yellow alert for Saturday for rain and thunderstorms.

Moreover, in the past week, the city witnessed strong winds and rain that uprooted trees across the capital, raising alarms among environmentalists who have long warned about the consequences of unchecked urbanization and the widespread concretization around tree bases.