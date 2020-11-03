Mumbai Police on Tuesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be present before it on November 10. The summons pertain to an FIR registered against them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts

The Bandra court in Mumbai had last month ordered an FIR (first information report) against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly creating religious disharmony through tweets and interviews.

Court’s order comes against a petition against the 33-year-old actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on the Paris beheading incident saying, “Year started with #DelhiRiots #Bangloreriots beheadings and killings of Hindu women by their husbands cos they refused to convert, now this young man killed because of one book, why can’t we edit those 4 pages in that book which clearly says to kill kafirs? #parisbeheading”

In another tweet she said, “If Hindus had shown so called peaceful religion intolerance entire Bollywood would’ve been beheaded long ago, they make derogatory films for our religion and then claim they are scared of saffron color, look at the propaganda and it’s absurd and dumb logic. #parisbeheading”

“Hindus lives don’t matter, west till this date makes movies on 5-6 millions Jews genocide, so it’s not repeated, through the slavery of hundreds years do we know how many Hindus were killed? 100 times more than Jews in WW2, but no movies on Hindu genocide #parisbeheading,” she said in a series on tweets on the incident.

“I get really baffled a religion so intolerant to criticism and scrutiny absolutely male centric does not worship women, animals, plants or environment yet in today’s times it’s the fastest growing religion and also gets defended by the intellectuals, How come ??? #parisbeheading,” she added.

“A teacher is beheaded for a caricature, we can only imagine what those invaders must have done to our people during invasion, in today’s digital age with education and exposure they act like demons what they must have done to Bharat when they were Nomads? #parisbeheading,” she said.