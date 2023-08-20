# India

Mumbai: 2 drug peddlers arrested, sent to police custody till Aug 22

ANI | New Delhi | August 20, 2023 7:41 am

(photo:ANI)

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized drugs worth an estimated to be Rs 38 lakh in the international market, officials said.
The operation was carried out by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell in the Matunga area of Mumbai.

However, the official further said that the accused arrested in connection with the case were sent to police custody till August 22.

“A case was registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were produced before the court where they were sent to police custody till August 22,” the official said in a statement.

