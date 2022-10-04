Mulayam Singh still critical says doctors, treatment underway in ICU

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition is still critical, said doctors on Tuesday.

“Shri Mulayam Singh is still critical and admitted to Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram and is being treated by a team of a comprehensive team of specialists,” read an official statement.

Earlier on October 3, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday inquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Critical Care Unit.

The southern state’s chief had called Singh’s son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would personally meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of Malayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav,” said a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Mulayam was admitted to the hospital for several days, however, he was shifted to the ICU after a deterioration in his health yesterday. Akhilesh Yadav rushed to Delhi from Lucknow.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about Mulayam Singh’s health, said sources