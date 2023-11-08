Mukhtar Ansari’s youngest son Umar surrenders in MP/MLA court

Umar Ansari, younger son of jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and brother of MLA Abbas Ansari, named in three separate cases of the Election Code of Conduct, surrendered in the court of ACJM MP/MLA Court Shweta Chaudhary here on Wednesday.

In all three cases, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Umar Ansari by the court. The ACJM has sent him to judicial custody.

Both father Mukhtar and brother Abbas are in separate jails in the state.

According to the prosecution in the first case, on the complaint of SI Ganga Ram Bind, crime number 97/22 under Section 506, 171F IPC was registered in the city police station, and an FIR has also been registered. In this, Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari and others were also accused.

The allegation against him was that during the assembly elections on March 3, 2022, Abbas, who was contesting as a SBSP candidate from the Sadar Assembly seat, said, during a public meeting at Paharpur Ground in the city area, that “the administration of the Mau district should be punished after the elections to settle the case.”

After this, a threat was given from the stage to teach a lesson.

The police are investigating the case under sections 506, 171F, 186, 189, 153 A, and 120 B and have presented the charge sheet in court against Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari and his brother Umar Ansari, residents of Old Court, Yusurpur Muhammadabad, Ghazipur district. The file of accused Umar Ansari in the case has been separated. He was not appearing in court hence a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

In the second case, an FIR was registered on the complaint of SI Rajesh Kumar Vema. It is alleged that during the assembly elections on February 27, 2022, SBSP candidate Abbas Ansari took out a road show from Rajaram Pura to Bharhu Ka Pura without permission in which 5-6 vehicles and a crowd of 100-150 people had gathered. The police registered an FIR in this case, and after investigation, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, Shahid Lari, Sakir Lari, Zulfekar, and Dharmendra Sonkar.

A chargesheet against Dharmendra Sonkar was sent to the court. Umar Ansari was not appearing in court hence a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The third case is from the South Tola police station area. According to the prosecution, on the complaint of the then inspector Pankaj Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered on February 12, 2022, under crime number 27/22, Section 188, 171H IPC, and Section 133 of the Public Representation Act, in case of violation of the Election Code of Conduct.

After investigating the case, the police submitted the chargesheet against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, Saqib Lari, Israel Ansari, and Ramesh Ram to the court. When Umar Ansari again did not appear in court for the case, his file was separated, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.