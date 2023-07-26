Muharram procession on Srinagar’s traditional route in 30 years

The J&K Administration on Wednesday allowed the Shia community to take out the 8th Muharram procession on Thursday on Srinagar’s traditional route of the old town from Guru Bazar to Dalgate after three decades.

The procession on the rout was banned since 1989 when terrorism broke out in Jammu and Kashmir.

“While taking the religious sentiments of Shia brethren into the consideration, the administration decided to allow the procession tomorrow,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said.

“I congratulate Shia brethren and Kashmiri public who are known for their affection,” he said and added that it is due to their contribution to the present peaceful environment which made it convenient for administration to take this historic decision.

The administration, after several rounds of talks with Shia Muslim community representatives of all groups and local committee of Gurubazar, has got assurance from all stakeholders that the sacred religious event would be conducted and culminated peacefully.

Accordingly, all security arrangements would be put in place and general public especially members of Shia community are informed that no one shall be allowed to take out any other procession individually or collectively on the route except the one to be taken out from Gurubazar which has the permission from the Administration.

Any one violating the orders shall be dealt with very strictly as per the law.

However, he said the timing for the procession shall be from 6 am to 8 am in the morning considering the working day tomorrow and to avoid hardship to general people.

He informed that both Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary have directed for considering the demand positively and closely monitoring the situation.

Regarding civil arrangements for the mourners he said that SMC will conduct cleanliness drive, drinking water facility and availability of two ambulances will be also ensured besides buses will be made available at Dalgate.

Divisional Commissioner said, “I hope it would be clean and peaceful procession. The success of this decision will be precursor for more decisions in future, and strict action will be taken against any mischief by anyone.”