Muharram procession in Srinagar after 33 years

Hundreds of Shia mourners on Thursday participated in the Muharram procession that was taken out on the traditional route from Gurubazar to Dalgate in Srinagar for the first time in 33 years after the administration lifted the ban.

Following a series of meetings with the stakeholders, the J&K administration on Wednesday lifted the ban on the Muharram procession on the traditional Gurubazar-Dalgate route. About 25,000 persons participated in the procession, police said.

The administration granted two-hour permission for the procession from 6 am to 8 am when three-tier security arrangements were made across Srinagar.

Advertisement

Young and old Shias participated in the procession that peacefully culminated at Dalgate at about 8 am.

Additional deployment of security personnel was made for the procession. “Officers and personnel were deployed on roads at 4 am to ensure peaceful conduct of the procession”, Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Shias praised the administration and described it as a historic moment.

Muharram procession on the traditional route was banned in 1990 when it turned into anti-india demonstrstion. Moreover, the valley was hit by terrorism.

Police said that the Muharram procession has been another historic landmark in our continued march towards peace and stability.

“Shia brethren here are quoting it as a historic day in J&K history which is showing a sitution at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing in the state”.

“The procession was not taken out for the last 33 years in the aftermath of violence and arson during the event.

But today when it was restarted after over three deacdes, it is simply showing our resolve and commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future”, police spokesman said.