In a significant step towards enhancing road connectivity with the Kashmir valley, the Mughal Road stretch from Bufliaz to Pir Ki Gali has been handed over to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) by the J&K’s Public Works Department (PWD), said an official here on Tuesday.

The transition was facilitated with the efforts of District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal, and was completed with all necessary formalities.

The 84 kms long Mughal Road is an alternate road link between Jammu and the Kashmir valley. The portion of the road between Bafliaz and Pir ki Gali turns probamatic particularly during winters when itvhis blocked with snow.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) confirmed the handover and emphasized the importance of maintaining this crucial road stretch. He urged the BRO to enhance infrastructure support during the winter months, ensuring better accessibility for both civilian traffic and security forces in the region.

“The BRO has a dedicated workforce, resources, and expertise that make it the most competent organization to operate in challenging weather conditions and harsh terrain,” the DC stated. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that the Mughal Road remains safe and accessible throughout the winter season, ultimately benefiting the local community and enhancing strategic mobility in the district.