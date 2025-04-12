Himachal govt urges BRO to takeover construction of Wangtu-Attargoo-Mudh-Bhawa Pass route

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu proposed the Border Road Organization ( BRO ) to takeover important roads the Wangtu-Attargoo-Mudh-Bhawa

Pass route which will connect Kinnaur with Lahaul-Spiti district.

He took up the matter when Director General Border Roads (DGBR) PVSM, VSM, Lt. Gen Raghu Srinivasan who called on him here on Saturday, to discuss key infrastructure initiatives under Project Deepak.

During the meeting the Chief Minister was briefed about the progress of strategically vital road works in the hill state and the enhancement of connectivity for the people of the state.

The Wangtu-Attargoo-Mudh-Bhawa

Pass route has recently received clearance from the National Board for Wildlife, paving the way for its construction.

At an altitude of 4,865 metres, the road will become the second highest motorable road in the country after Khardung La.

Once completed, it would reduce the distance between Shimla and Kaza by almost 100 km and offer much-needed alternative to the existing arduous route via Nako, Sumdo and Tabo.

The new road would shorten the current 410 km journey to approximately 310 km, thereby improve access and boost tourism, and strengthening defence logistics in the region.

The DGBR apprised the Chief Minister that BRO , through Project Deepak was responsible for the up-gradation, improvement and development of three major National Highways (NH-03, NH-05 and NH-505) in the Manali and Sissu sectors of Himachal Pradesh.

These works were not only of strategic importance but also aimed at enhancing connectivity and improving the quality of life for residents in remote hill regions.

The Chief Minister appreciated the commendable work being carried out by the Border Roads Organization ( BRO ) in some of the most challenging high-altitude and inhospitable terrains of the state.

He lauded BRO ’s significant role in national security and in improving the quality of life of people in remote hill areas.

Chief Minister asked BRO to take over the Chamba-Bairagarh-Sach Pass-Killar road, which holds strategic and logistical significance.

Connecting the remote Pangi Valley near the India-Pakistan border and the LAC, this route offers an alternate north-south corridor, especially when Manali-Leh or Rohtang routes are blocked. Presently maintained by the State PWD, the road via Sach Pass is open only 4–5 months a year.

The Chief Minister also flagged the long-pending 13-km Tissa Tunnel, which would reduce the Chamba–Killar distance by 88 km and enable all-weather connectivity.

Sukhu expressed confidence that BRO ’s involvement would accelerate the development of vital road infrastructure and further strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s strategic connectivity and economic development.

The DGBR assured the Chief Minister that these roads would be taken over as soon as the formal handover from the PWD was completed.

He said that in-principle approval for the same has already been obtained and once all the formalities were completed the works on these roads would be accelerated.

