Cross-LoC trade road being widened in Jammu’s Poonch

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) held extensive three-day inspection of major road infrastructure projects in Rajouri and Poonch districts under Project Sampark, a key initiative for maintaining and constructing roads in Northern Command south of the Pir Panjal ranges, and the importance of maintaining the highest standards of construction quality and road safety measures were stressed.

Brigadier Neeraj Madan, Chief Engineer Project Sampark of the BRO, on Sunday examined the Poonch-Rawalakote road up to the Line of Control (LoC) where widening work is progressing. This was the cross-LoC trade centre that was shut by India in 2019 due to security concerns.

Brigadier Madan, along with Commander 31 BRTF, OC 58 RCC and OC 79 RCC conducted an extensive three-day inspection of major road infrastructure projects in Rajouri and Poonch districts, including the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road and the Akhnoor-Poonch Road (NH 144A).

On his visit Brigadier Madan assessed the progress, quality, and safety standards of ongoing construction works emphasising the need for timely completion and enhanced regional connectivity.

During the visit, key issues related to road widening, tunnel construction, land acquisition, and forest clearance were discussed. The Chief Engineer directed all stakeholders to ensure seamless coordination in addressing bottlenecks to expedite project execution. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of construction quality and road safety measures for both workers and road users.

He emphasised the need for accelerated construction without compromising quality standards, recognising these projects as crucial for improving mobility and boosting economic opportunities in the region.

During the visit, the Chief Engineer also had a meeting with Poonch Deputy commissioner Vikas Kundal and Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma where respective DCs showed administration’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure in Rajouri and Poonch, ensuring better road connectivity for residents and enhancing overall regional development.