BRO commences snow clearance operation on National Highway

In an effort to restore connectivity in the Ladakh region, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced snow clearance operations on National Highway-03 under the leadership of Project HIMANK. The operation is essential for the reopening of this strategic highway, which serves as a vital lifeline for both civilians and defence personnel operating in the region.

The snow clearance is being carried out under harsh weather conditions, with teams of skilled personnel and heavy machinery deployed to remove massive snow accumulations along key stretches. National Highway-03, connecting Manali to Leh, plays a critical role in transport and logistics, particularly for the armed forces stationed in the high-altitude areas of Ladakh. Due to heavy winter snowfall, the highway remains inaccessible for several months, necessitating intensive clearance operations before the summer season.

Teams from 111 RCC/753 BRTF are working tirelessly in sub-zero temperatures, battling snow drifts ranging between 10 to 15 feet at multiple locations along the route. The operation is especially challenging near the Tanglang La Pass (17,500 ft), which is prone to extreme snowfall and frequent avalanches. Despite these difficulties, the Snow Clearance Teams remain committed to their mission, ensuring that the highway is cleared safely and efficiently.

The commencement of this operation underscores the BRO’s dedication to maintaining vital road infrastructure in high-altitude areas, reinforcing connectivity, and supporting the mobility of both military and civilian populations. The efforts of these teams will significantly contribute to restoring essential transportation links and enhancing operational readiness in the region.