MSME minister launches special credit linked capital subsidy scheme for services sector

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane on Friday launched the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS) for the services sector on the second day of the MSME North East Conclave.

On the occasion, senior officers of the Ministry of MSME at Guwahati were also present. The scheme will help in meeting the technology-related requirements of enterprises in the services sector and has a provision of 25 per cent capital subsidy for procurement of plant & machinery and service equipment through institutional credit to the SC-ST MSEs without any sector-specific restrictions on technology upgradation

Minister also felicitated SC/ST entrepreneurs of the North-eastern region and urged the youth to take up entrepreneurship to become job givers rather than job seekers. Shri Rane assured the youth that no stone will be left unturned by the Ministry of MSME in their journey to become successful entrepreneurs.

He emphasised that inclusive growth of the MSME sector is complete only with the contribution from North-East. He stated that favourable policies of the government of India and different schemes/programmes implemented by the Ministry of MSME, especially for marginalised sections of the society, are helping the region to realize its full potential.

The Minister also awarded certificates to the successful trainees of the NSIC training centre, Guwahati and visited the stalls of SC-ST entrepreneurs at the exhibition centre supported by the Ministry of MSME. He stated that such activities provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women and SC/ST entrepreneurs to showcase their skills/products and create new opportunities for growth and attain self-reliance.