Mridul Islam death: Assam Cong chief detained as party intensifies protest

As a precautionary measure, Assam police have detained Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah and several senior Congress leaders, including former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, MLA Diganta Barman, and social media chairperson Ratul Kalita as they planned to take part in various events to honor Mridul Islam, who allegedly lost his life in police action during a protest earlier this week.

According to Bedabrata Bora, chairman of the APCC media cell, Bhupen Kumar Borah is currently being held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara.

Meanwhile, Ripun Bora has reportedly been taken to the Basistha Police Station.

The party had announced interfaith prayers and a submission of a memorandum to the Governor, demanding a judicial investigation into the incident.

Condemning the detentions, Bedabrata Bora accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of resorting to undemocratic means to stifle dissent.

“This cowardly act of suppressing democratic protests highlights the Chief Minister’s fear of opposition voices. We strongly condemn the police action,” Bora stated.

The Congress has vowed to continue its demand for accountability and justice, labeling the arrests as a blatant attempt to intimidate party leaders and disrupt their efforts to pay tribute to “Shaheed” Mridul Islam.