MPs attend all-party meeting ahead of Budget session

An all-party meeting began at Parliament Annexe ahead of the Budget session of Parliament that commences tomorrow, 31st January. Leaders from various parties were present at the meeting.

MPs who attended the all-party meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Health Minister J P Nadda.

Advertisement

Congress lawmakers K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi , DMK ‘s T R Baalu , JMM ‘s Mahua Maji , SP ‘s Ram Gopal Yadav and Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran attended the customary meeting.

Advertisement

TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien and BJD lawmaker Sasmit Patra were also present among others.

President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, January 31, kickstarting the Budget session in which the Union Budget 2025 is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will begin on 31st January and conclude on 13th February. The second part of the session will commence on 10th March and conclude on 4th April.