MP: Women reservation up from 33% to 35%

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government has increased the reservation of women in the state government services from 33 per cent to 35 per cent.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat here on Tuesday.

Informing about the Cabinet decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla asserted that the decision to increase the reservation for women by two per cent is a significant step to fulfill the state government’s commitment towards women empowerment.

The Cabinet has also decided to increase the age limit for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Medical Colleges from 40 years to 50 years.

The Cabinet gave its nod to conducting a feasibility study for setting up a new 660-megawatt ultra super critical unit at the Satpura thermal power plant at Sarni.

Shukla said the new power plant is expected to improve energy efficiency and will help in meeting the growing electricity demand of the state.

The Cabinet decided to de-commission four existing units of 830-megawatt capacity at the power plant.

The government has also decided to set up 254 new fertilizer sales cash counters across the state.

The aim of the decision is to ease the procurement process for farmers and will reduce the long waiting hours. Farmers will be able to easily get the fertilizers and facilitate the payment process in cash.

The Deputy CM further mentioned that the Regional Industrial Conclave, which was recently held in Rewa, attracted investment proposals worth Rs 31000 crore and it is expected to generate 28000 new employment opportunities.