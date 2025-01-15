Logo

Logo

# India

MP to implement Garib Kalyan Mission-2028

In an ambitious step towards making Madhya Pradesh poverty free by 2028, the BJP state government has approved the implementation of the ‘Garib Kalyan Mission – 2028’ (Poor Welfare Mission – 2028).

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | January 15, 2025 6:02 pm

MP to implement Garib Kalyan Mission-2028

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav (photo:ANI)

In an ambitious step towards making Madhya Pradesh poverty free by 2028, the BJP state government has approved the implementation of the ‘Garib Kalyan Mission – 2028’ (Poor Welfare Mission – 2028).

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the State Secretariat in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

As per state government officials, the main aim of the mission is to ensure overall welfare and economic development of the poor and the downtrodden by bringing their income at par at least with the minimum income prevalent in the country.

Advertisement

The state Panchayat and Rural Development Department and the Urban Administration and Development Department would be the two main departments that would undertake the implementation of the mission with the assistance of other departments concerned.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of roof top solar energy units on all government buildings in the state. The government has decided to set up solar roof top units under the ‘PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana’.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Woman killed,stuffed in fridge in MP

A man allegedly srangled his live-in partner to death and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator about 10 months ago in his rented house and fled, but the present tenant in the same house discovered the body while cleaning the house and subsequently the police arrested the alleged killer.The shocking incident came to light in the Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

# India

Naxals put banners supporting farmers’ stir

Red banners supporting the farmers’ agitation in the country have been put up in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, allegedly by Naxalites operating in the region, encouraging farmers to continue their struggle against the government and urging the people to support the peasants’ cause.