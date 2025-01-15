MP to implement Garib Kalyan Mission-2028

In an ambitious step towards making Madhya Pradesh poverty free by 2028, the BJP state government has approved the implementation of the ‘Garib Kalyan Mission – 2028’ (Poor Welfare Mission – 2028).

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the State Secretariat in Bhopal on Wednesday.

As per state government officials, the main aim of the mission is to ensure overall welfare and economic development of the poor and the downtrodden by bringing their income at par at least with the minimum income prevalent in the country.

The state Panchayat and Rural Development Department and the Urban Administration and Development Department would be the two main departments that would undertake the implementation of the mission with the assistance of other departments concerned.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of roof top solar energy units on all government buildings in the state. The government has decided to set up solar roof top units under the ‘PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana’.