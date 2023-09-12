MP raises ex gratia for kin of Forest Department martyrs to Rs 25 lakh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared a raise in the ex gratia to the families of Forest Department employees who sacrifice their lives while protecting forests and wildlife would be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Asserting that the MP BJP Government is committed to the safety and welfare of Forest Department personnel who perform their duty in difficult circumstances, Chouhan said they would also be given a uniform allowance of Rs 5,000 and a nutritious diet allowance of Rs 1000.

He said efforts would be made to resolve problems for their welfare and betterment by holding dialogue with the low-paid and irregular employees like mahouts, cutters, and other irregular employees of the Forest Department.

The CM said that the National Forest Martyrs’ Day would be celebrated every year.

He made these announcements at a Rajya Van Shaheed Smarak (State Forest Martyrs Memorial) on the National Forest Martyrs’ Day event organized at the Van Bhavan in Bhopal.

The CM also virtually inaugurated the Chandanpura City Forest in Bhopal. He congratulated the Forest Department for its contribution to increasing the forest cover.

Chouhan said that the nation is indebted to those who risk their lives to protect the forests.

On the occasion, the chief minister met the families of 44 martyred forest workers and honoured them by presenting them with shawls and shriphal.

He said Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest area in the country, 30 per cent of the state’s area and 12.30 per cent of the total forest area of the country.

He expressed happiness that the state is the Tiger State of the country, but it also has good numbers of leopards, gharials, and vultures and now Cheetahs have also been reintroduced.

The chief minister said the dangers of global warming and climate change prove that for environmental protection, the world will have to follow the path shown by India.

He pointed out that in Indian culture, a tree is considered equivalent to God and if there are no trees and plants, there will be no human life either.