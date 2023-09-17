MP rains: CM Shivraj Singh holds meet, says situation under control

Amid incessant rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the situation was under control and, if needed, the Air force and the Army will be roped in for rescue operation.

“I am in touch with the collectors and other officials of the affected areas — Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore. The situation is under control and NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. If needed, we will also rope in the Army and the Air Force,” the CM said.

“However, we are hoping that by morning the water level will come down. For now, we are continuously monitoring the situation and necessary steps are being taken,” CM Chouhan added.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued eight persons, about 300 sheep and six camels stranded on the island of Moran River due to excessive rainfall in Narmadapuram district, an official said.

All these persons are the residents of Rajasthan and they are shepherds. They had come here some time ago and got stuck due to the continuous heavy rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours.

District Home Guard Commandant, Rajesh Kumar Jain, said, “We received information from Bisoni Kala village in Shivpur police station area in the district that some people are stranded on the island and there are also some animals as well. The SDRF team was immediately dispatched to the spot and eventually rescued the stranded people and livestock.”

A six-member team from the district headquarters conducted the rescue operation. Water flowing from both sides of the river led to flooding, Jain said.

According to Indore Meteorological Department official Hiralal Khapedia, a total of over 39 inches of rainfall was recorded till Saturday afternoon.