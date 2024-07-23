MP: Laadli Behnas to get additional Rs 250 in August

Announcing a gift for women in the sacred month of Saawan and the upcoming festival of Rakshabandhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that an additional amount of Rs 250 would be given to each beneficiary under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ in August.

The CM said the state government would transfer Rs 250 each into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries on August 1, 2024.

This amount would be in addition to the Rs 1250 per month being paid to each beneficiary of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’.

Subsequently, each woman beneficiary would get Rs 1500 for the month of August.