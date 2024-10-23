MP High Court orders police protection to interfaith couple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jabalpur district to provide all necessary protection to a couple who has submitted an application with the authorities for an inter-faith marriage.

During the hearing of a petition filed by the man and woman at Jabalpur, Justice Vishal Dhagat noted that the man and woman faced danger to their lives and well being from their family members and others.

The judge directed the Jabalpur SP on Tuesday to ensure safety of the couple and provide police protection. The court also ordered the SP to take necessary action and file an FIR against anyone who tries to harm or hurt the boy or the girl.

The court noted that both the petitioners (man and woman) are adults and have stated that they were in a live-in relationship for the past one year and wanted to marry.

The court further stated that the woman would be taken in police protection to a safe place where she would live alone till 11 November, not being contacted either by her family members or the Muslim boy so that she could be free to “think about her decision” to marry him.

The judge said that on 12 November, the girl’s statement would be recorded before the Registrar of Marriage for conducting marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

The court order said that if any person forcibly wants to contact the boy or girl, and commits any offence of wrongful restraint or uses criminal force, then the Superintendent of Police is directed to register a case against such person and take action in accordance with law.

On Monday, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja had asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to intervene and stop the marriage of the Muslim man and the Hindu woman in Jabalpur.

In a video message circulating on social media, Raja was heard saying that Dr Yadav and the MP police must ensure that the “love jihad” marriage does not take place.

‘Love Jihad’ is the term used by Hindu right-wing groups, supported by the BJP and RSS, to refer to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls to Islam through marriage.